Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $327,000 Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $464,407,000. Altarock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,203,000 after buying an additional 91,111 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after buying an additional 56,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,105,105 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.
TDG opened at $582.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $626.86 and a 200 day moving average of $632.49. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $517.37 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.
TransDigm Group Profile
TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.
