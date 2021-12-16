Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 6,282 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $16,463,855.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 114,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $3,127,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,753,352 shares of company stock worth $163,734,689 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 6.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

