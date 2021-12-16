Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 251 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,477,000 after acquiring an additional 659,597 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after acquiring an additional 592,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,726,942,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 562,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,332,000 after acquiring an additional 232,106 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $113.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.00. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

