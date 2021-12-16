PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Short Interest Update

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PKCOY remained flat at $$14.39 on Wednesday. 29 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802. PARK24 has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74.

Get PARK24 alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PARK24 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Park24 Co, Ltd. engages in the parking lot business. Its operations are carried out through the following business divisions: Parking Business, Mobility Business and Overseas Business. The Parking Business division provides hourly parking slots as well as a broad array of parking services such as facility management services for visitor parking of administrative authorities and hospitals, and the management of monthly parking services.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for PARK24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARK24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.