Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.31

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 6205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.
Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 0.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 123,288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.