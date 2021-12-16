Patrick Y. Yang Sells 8,000 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.87 and a beta of 1.60. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Codexis’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Codexis by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,815,000 after buying an additional 725,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,675,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,275,000 after buying an additional 394,262 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 359,670 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 638,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 270,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Codexis by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after buying an additional 265,885 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

