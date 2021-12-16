Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Short Interest Down 42.6% in November

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the November 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 623,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RGDCF opened at C$0.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28. Patriot Battery Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.71.
About Patriot Battery Metals
