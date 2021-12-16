Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys New Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

