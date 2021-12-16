Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Invests $227,000 in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 111.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 104,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 54,943 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 147,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.