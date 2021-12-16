Paul K. Lackey, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $80,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $78.81 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

AAON has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.