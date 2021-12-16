Paul K. Lackey, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $80,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of AAON stock opened at $78.81 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70 and a beta of 0.56.
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
AAON has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.
About AAON
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
