Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to announce sales of $187.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.40 million and the lowest is $186.32 million. Paylocity posted sales of $146.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $817.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $817.48 million to $819.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $995.43 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.67.

Shares of PCTY traded down $10.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.53. 6,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,691. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 138.58 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.23.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $4,392,703.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,793 shares of company stock worth $46,111,373. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Paylocity by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.