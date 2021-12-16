Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCTY. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company.

PCTY stock traded down $10.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,691. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 138.58 and a beta of 1.34. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.23.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,793 shares of company stock valued at $46,111,373. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

