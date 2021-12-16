Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 250 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $108.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.21 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $37,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $114,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 21.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 11.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $213,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

