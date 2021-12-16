PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report sales of $22.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.87 million and the highest is $22.43 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $18.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $93.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.97 million to $94.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $104.72 million, with estimates ranging from $99.07 million to $112.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 204.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNNT shares. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

PNNT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. 244,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,219. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,415,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 780,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1,442.0% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 628,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 587,519 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,983,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.