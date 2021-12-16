PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 159.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 637,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,817. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,038,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 151,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $9,867,342.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares valued at $2,985,150. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.
PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.
