PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 159.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 637,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,817. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.48%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,038,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 151,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $9,867,342.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares valued at $2,985,150. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

