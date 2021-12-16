PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 82,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $171.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $171.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.18. The stock has a market cap of $237.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

