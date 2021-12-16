Performa Ltd US LLC Buys 33,126 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,632,000 after acquiring an additional 170,316 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,597. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $56.52 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

