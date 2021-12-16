PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Sets New 12-Month High at $192.85

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $192.85 and last traded at $187.77, with a volume of 1524298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.48.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.23. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.