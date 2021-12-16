P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Down 48.5% in November

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the November 15th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of PFIN stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 million, a P/E ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62. P&F Industries has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $9.70.
P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.81%.
About P&F Industries
P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.
