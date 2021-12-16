Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.41 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $4.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.28. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

Pfizer stock opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.92. The company has a market capitalization of $330.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

