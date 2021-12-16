Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post $22.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.56 billion and the lowest is $22.41 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $16.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $103.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.70 billion to $103.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $97.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.92 billion to $107.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $70.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

