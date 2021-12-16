Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Boosted by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,705,821,000 after buying an additional 231,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after buying an additional 649,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after buying an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after buying an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,031,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.91. 62,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,852. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

