Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236,125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 842,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,205,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 319,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $4,509,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

In related news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $788,997.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $259,720.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 514,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,311. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRMW opened at $17.40 on Thursday. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.