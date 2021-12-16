Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $231,000 in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $229.06 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $237.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.81 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STE. Stephens boosted their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.