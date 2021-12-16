Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $444,000 in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stantec by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Stantec by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Stantec by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.19.

NYSE STN opened at $55.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.32 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

