Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 12,244.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

