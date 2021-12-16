Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New $308,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 96,946 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

