Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 100,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 140,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 132,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000.

KBE stock opened at $53.99 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

