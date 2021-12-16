Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,259 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Amundi bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,535,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,228,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,895,000 after purchasing an additional 228,541 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.1% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 768,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,503,000 after purchasing an additional 191,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,685,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $479.26 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.16.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

