PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the November 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PMF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.71. 18,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,146. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 360,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

