PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the November 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PMF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.71. 18,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,146. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.