Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,553 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 2.5% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 191,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 43,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 183,924 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 143,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 29,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000.

Shares of BOND opened at $109.80 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $108.54 and a 52-week high of $113.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.89.

