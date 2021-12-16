Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTOC opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Pine Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

