Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $197,000 in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KT in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of KT by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 2.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 124,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of KT by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE KT traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $13.33. 2,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,499. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.83.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

