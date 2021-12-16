Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 8,265.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 149,442 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Welltower by 10.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,207,000 after acquiring an additional 57,506 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Welltower by 22.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,133,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,292,000 after acquiring an additional 387,214 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 40.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,829,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,164,000 after acquiring an additional 811,101 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $83.70. 4,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day moving average is $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

