Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.62. 601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,048. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.97. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

