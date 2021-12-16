Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pinterest traded as low as $34.45 and last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 24882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.65.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $5,360,420.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 599,052 shares of company stock valued at $31,723,709. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pinterest by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after buying an additional 27,066,282 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,411,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Pinterest by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after buying an additional 7,111,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 7,421.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after buying an additional 4,683,459 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

