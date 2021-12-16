Piper Sandler Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NWBI opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.60. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 55,787 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 25,872 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 72,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after buying an additional 332,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $203,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 and have sold 46,304 shares valued at $654,323. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.