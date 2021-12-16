Piper Sandler Comments on Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $67.97.

CBSH opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $59.48 and a 12-month high of $79.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,278,000 after buying an additional 27,470 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.