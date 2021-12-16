Piper Sandler Comments on First Merchants Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Merchants in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of FRME opened at $41.43 on Thursday. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 36 shares of company stock worth $1,498 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 6.0% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 626,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 156,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Merchants by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Merchants by 105.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants by 13.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.