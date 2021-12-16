Piper Sandler Comments on ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SFBS. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.65.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

In related news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

