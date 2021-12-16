Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

SNV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

SNV opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 114,224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,326,000 after purchasing an additional 36,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 200,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,031 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,630. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

