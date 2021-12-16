PlayGame (PXG) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $270,142.05 and $6,257.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00040766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.53 or 0.00207913 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

