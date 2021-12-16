Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.57

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.57 and traded as high as C$4.62. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.56, with a volume of 32,853 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$463.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

About Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

