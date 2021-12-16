Plian Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Plian has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $55,495.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Plian has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00039989 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.71 or 0.00207030 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 841,985,266 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

