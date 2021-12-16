Polyient Games Governance Token Price Tops $63.76 on Top Exchanges (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $63.76 or 0.00131014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $125,283.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00040570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.60 or 0.00210814 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

