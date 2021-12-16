Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of PSTX stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $424.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.58. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 11,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $76,182.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 174,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,673 and sold 58,953 shares valued at $434,775. 44.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 157.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 37.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.