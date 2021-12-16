Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTBS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763. Potomac Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14.

Get Potomac Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Potomac Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Potomac Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potomac Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.