PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the second quarter worth about $758,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PowerFleet by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 166,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PowerFleet by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PowerFleet by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 41,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWFL. TheStreet lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

PWFL stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. PowerFleet, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.13 million, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PowerFleet Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

