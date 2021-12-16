Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.74

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.74 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 13.85 ($0.18). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18), with a volume of 18,642 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.31. The company has a market cap of £9.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a €0.34 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Princess Private Equity’s payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

In other Princess Private Equity news, insider Merise Wheatley acquired 2,500 shares of Princess Private Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,174 ($15.51) per share, with a total value of £29,350 ($38,786.84).

About Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

