Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

